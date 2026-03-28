Arunachal's Anai Wangsu overcomes illness to win gold at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026

Battling a chronic health condition and carrying forward her brother’s unfulfilled dream, Arunachal Pradesh weightlifter Anai Wangsu delivered a remarkable performance to clinch gold in the women’s 58 kg category at the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games 2026.

Just days before departing for Raipur, the 21-year-old was hospitalised after her long-standing gastric condition flared up, leaving her weak and dehydrated. She required intravenous fluids to recover, casting doubt over her participation. The condition, which she has been dealing with since 2019, posing serious challenges in a physically demanding sport like weightlifting.

However, displaying resilience, Anai resumed training immediately after discharge, determined to break her streak of near misses. “I had won bronze and silver medals earlier, and my family kept asking when I would win gold. Now, everyone is happy,” she said after her victory.

Anai had previously secured bronze medals at youth nationals and silver medals at multiple Khelo India events, including the 2025 Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan. She had narrowly missed gold at last year’s All India University Nationals due to a missed lift within the time limit—an experience she described as deeply painful.

Hailing from the Wangcho tribe, her journey into weightlifting was shaped by her elder brother Sinchad Bansu, a former national-level lifter now serving with the Arunachal Pradesh Police. He introduced her to the sport and took her to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Itanagar for trials.

Initially inclined towards boxing—especially inspired by the film Mary Kom—Anai eventually committed to weightlifting under her brother’s guidance and was later selected for advanced training at the National Centre of Excellence in Lucknow.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her training, forcing her to return home, where lack of proper nutrition and facilities worsened her gastric issues. Despite recurring health setbacks, she continued to train rigorously.

“I work very hard, but sometimes my health suddenly deteriorates. I don’t understand why my body stops supporting me,” she said, adding that this gold medal has renewed her confidence and validated her perseverance.

Her victory is being seen as a significant milestone, not just for her personal journey but also for Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in national-level sports.