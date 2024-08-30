In Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng District, the Taklung Dzong, a 15th-century monastery, is poised to become a new hotspot for tourists. Situated in Sanglem Village, a quaint settlement known for its Buddhist Monpa community, Taklung Dzong stands as a historic and spiritual gem.

Constructed by Lama Tanpei Dronme, a contemporary of the second Dalai Lama, Genden Gyatso, this ancient fortress once served both as a military bastion and a sacred site. The monastery, notable for its traditional Monpa architecture, originally comprised two double-storied buildings. The ground floor housed a store and prison cells, while the top floor featured a prayer hall, kitchen, and living quarters for the monks.

What makes Taklung Dzong particularly intriguing are its unique legends involving serpents. According to local lore, the monastery's guardian deity is a giant serpent, and the area is renowned for its population of sacred snakes. These serpents are believed to be benign and add to the mystical aura of the site.