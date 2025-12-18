Arunachal's Anini conferred the ‘Best Emerging Adventure Destination’ award at National Tourism Convention

Arunachal's Anini in Dibang Valley, has been conferred the “Best Emerging Adventure Destination” award at the 17th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), held in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The prestigious award was presented by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, recognising Anini’s growing prominence on India’s adventure tourism landscape and its commitment to sustainable tourism development.

The honour reflects the collective efforts of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with local tourism stakeholders and the people of Anini, whose sustained initiatives have helped build a responsible and nature-sensitive adventure tourism model. Emphasis on ecological balance, community participation and resilience has been central to Anini’s tourism growth.

This national-level recognition marks a significant milestone for Dibang Valley and is being seen as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh tourism, as Anini steadily reasserts itself as a sought-after destination for adventure enthusiasts across the country.

The award was received on behalf of the district by Shri Lamwang Aran, District Tourism Officer (DTO), Anini, during the convention.