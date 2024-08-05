Walong, Arunachal Pradesh - A new indoor badminton court was inaugurated on August 4, in the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China. The facility, located at the Government Secondary School in Walong town, was inaugurated by Dasanglu Pul, the state's first female cabinet minister in the BJP-led government.

The project, constructed under the Indian Army's "Operation Sadbhavana" initiative, aims to enhance sports infrastructure in the region. Minister Pul expressed gratitude to Brigadier Revety Bhandari of the 82 Mountain Brigade Walong for his efforts in creating the court, which features a green carpet.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, including Anjaw District Commissioner Talo Jerang, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Soblem Pul, and other community leaders.

Operation Sadbhavana, spearheaded by the Indian Army, focuses on welfare activities in remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The program includes running Army Goodwill Schools, infrastructure development projects, and educational tours for children. Currently, seven Army Goodwill Schools operate under this initiative, serving thousands of students.

The operation also emphasises women's empowerment in Anjaw's remote areas. Various training programs are organised and funded through Vocational Training Centres, Women Empowerment Centres, and Computer Centres. These programs cover skills such as shawl weaving, wool knitting, apricot oil extraction, and yak cheese making.