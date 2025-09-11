Arunachal’s Anjaw district holds workshop to protect priesthood traditions of border tribes

A workshop on safeguarding the priesthood traditions of the Mishmi and Meyor tribes was held in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China and Myanmar. The event was organised by the Department of Indigenous Affairs in collaboration with the district administration.

The discussion centred on the declining continuity of priesthood practices among younger generations in the two border tribes. Priests, community leaders, academics and representatives of civil society highlighted the risk of losing indigenous knowledge systems if not actively preserved.

Art and Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul, who attended the programme, said the state government recognised the urgency of protecting spiritual traditions that form a core part of tribal identity. She called on priests to ensure the transmission of their practices to the next generation.

Speakers from Mishmi and Meyor organisations described priests as crucial figures in the socio-religious life of their communities and emphasised their role in maintaining cultural resilience in the border region.

The workshop concluded with a consensus that preserving priesthood is central to safeguarding Arunachal’s indigenous heritage.