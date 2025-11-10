Arunachal's Anjaw district shines at state badminton championship with multiple podium finishes

Anjaw district athletes delivered an exceptional performance at the Li-Ning 12th Chief Minister Veteran and Sub-Veteran State Badminton Championship 2025, held in Rupa, West Kameng district, Arunachal, securing several top honours across categories.

Leading the commendations, Anjaw MLA and Minister Dasanglu Pul praised the players for their dedication, discipline, and sportsmanship, saying their achievements have brought immense pride to the district and inspired emerging athletes.

Among the standout performers, Chemso Pul and Irani Sonowal Lepcha clinched gold in the Mixed Doubles 35+ category. Bagram Khamblai, Barailum Chaitom, and Apali Mega each secured silver medals in their respective singles events—Men’s Singles 45+, Men’s Singles 35+, and Women’s Singles 35+.

The district also added two bronze medals to its tally, with Barailum Chaitom and Jajim Towsik Ama finishing third in the Mixed Doubles 35+ category, and Apali Mega alongside Irani Sonowal Lepcha taking bronze in the Women’s Doubles 35+.

Pul expressed heartfelt appreciation for the team’s consistent efforts and said their performance would continue to motivate others in Anjaw and across Arunachal Pradesh to pursue excellence in sports.