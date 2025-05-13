Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has unveiled a comprehensive development plan for Anjaw district, a remote region bordering China and Myanmar, during a cabinet meeting held in the district.

The announcement includes significant infrastructure upgrades, administrative changes, tourism initiatives, and heritage conservation projects aimed at transforming this strategically important border district.

Among the key projects approved is a war memorial and museum at Namti, commemorating those who served during conflicts in the region. The tourism sector will see the introduction of a "Sunrise Festival" at Kibithoo Sector scheduled from December 29 to January 3.

The administrative upgrade of Walong Circle Officer Headquarters to Extra Assistant Commissioner Headquarters signals the government's focus on strengthening governance in remote areas.

Infrastructure development received major attention with multiple road projects approved, including a 9-kilometre cement concrete pavement from Urban Welcome Gate to office and residential colonies, strengthening of Hayuliang Township roads, and improvements to several critical connecting routes.

Energy security has been addressed with the approval of the 2 MW Ampani Hydro Electric Project, which will help meet the region's power needs.

The development package also focuses on heritage preservation with special attention to Hu-Tuwng Gram, a site of Mishmi cultural significance. The plans include the construction of a foot suspension bridge, pathways with railings, and visitor facilities.

Water supply systems in Hawai and Hayuliang Townships will be augmented through the Public Health Engineering Department to address the basic needs of residents.