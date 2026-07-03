Arunachal's Apatani Fashion Week crowns winners in traditional attire at grand finale

A celebration of indigenous identity took centre stage in Arunachal Pradesh as the grand finale of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 concluded at Hija village in Lower Subansiri district on July 2, with winners crowned in traditional Apatani attire instead of conventional pageant wear.

The organisers said the symbolic crowning was designed to honour cultural heritage and position the title holders as ambassadors of Apatani identity, making it one of the defining moments of the event.

The finale featured runway presentations by designers Hibu Ollo, Leegang Ozeen and Taru Monya, who showcased collections combining traditional Apatani elements with contemporary fashion.

A themed presentation, "Colours of Apatani", saw finalists walk the runway in both traditional attire and modern fusion ensembles, highlighting the evolution of indigenous fashion while retaining its cultural roots.

The programme also included cultural performances by the Dani Haj Puna Clan, the SDDFC Daminda Dance Committee and The Diirey Nyimung Dance Group, along with a musical performance by singer Bullo Tajung.

In the female category, Tadu Bini of Mudang Tage village won the title, while Hano Sumpi of Bamin village and Hage Konya of Hari village were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Among the men, Nani Hao of Bulla village was declared the winner. Mihin Lento of Tajang village finished as the first runner-up, while Tallo Doding of Hong village secured the second runner-up position.

Several subtitle awards were also presented. Tapi Kanya won Best Runway Walk, Hibu Omang received Best Presence, Tage Chado was named Mr Popular, Kago Kaku won Miss Popular, Hiinyo Rilung was recognised as Emerging Model Talent, Pura Kalyang received Best Contemporary Styling, Dani Nuri was adjudged Best Photogenic, and Koj Nampi won Best Traditional Interpretation.

The winners were presented with trophies, cash prizes, certificates, sashes and mementoes during the ceremony.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Kago Jorang, General Secretary of the Sillang Diting Dree Festival Celebration Committee and CEO of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model.

The annual event aims to provide a platform for indigenous designers, weavers, artisans and aspiring models while promoting Apatani textiles and cultural heritage through fashion.