The Apatani community of Arunachal Pradesh joyously celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Dree Festival, a unique agricultural festival dedicated to praying for bumper harvests and the well-being of the community amid the serene landscapes of Ziro Valley.

Marking the 50th edition of the Dree Festival, festivities were held with great enthusiasm across Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Apatani tribe. The event, graced by dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other prominent leaders, unfolded amidst heavy rainfall which failed to dampen the spirits of the attendees.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the celebrations in Itanagar, highlighted the importance of such festivals in preserving cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. "Festivals are for merry-making and enjoyment, but they also play a crucial role in keeping our customs and folklore alive," he remarked, urging the youth to actively engage in preserving their cultural identity.

MLA Techi Kaso emphasized the significance of agriculture and technology in his address, stressing the need to integrate modern techniques while respecting traditional practices. "Our roots define us, and it's crucial to preserve our cultural diversity while progressing," he stated, advocating a balance between cultural preservation and technological advancement.

The Dree Festival, which commenced with traditional rituals and prayers for a prosperous harvest, featured vibrant cultural performances including the iconic Daminda dance. Participants adorned in traditional attire showcased the community's deep-rooted cultural pride through music, dance, and folk traditions.

A highlight of the celebrations was the inauguration of the Apatani Heritage Shopping Complex and a Golden Jubilee Welcome Gate, symbols of the community's resilience and commitment to cultural preservation. The event also included traditional games, sports competitions, and a community feast, fostering camaraderie and unity among attendees.

The Dree Festival holds special significance for the Apatani community, not only as a time to celebrate agricultural fertility but also as a testament to their cultural heritage and unity. As the sun played hide-and-seek amidst floating clouds in the picturesque Ziro Valley, the Dree Festival's Golden Jubilee left a lasting impression of resilience, tradition, and communal harmony among all who attended.