Arunachal's April Blossom Foundation named Best School at SA Indian School Awards

April Blossom Foundation, a school for children with special needs located at Lekhi Village in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, has been honoured with the Best School Award at the SA Indian School Awards. The award was presented by renowned Indian boxer Mary Kom in recognition of the institution's outstanding contribution to special education.

For the past five years, the foundation has been providing free education and a range of therapeutic interventions for children with special needs, helping them develop essential life skills and achieve their full potential.

Through its dedicated early intervention programmes, many children with autism have shown significant progress, with several successfully transitioning into mainstream schools after receiving therapy and support at the foundation.

Committed to inclusive education and community service, April Blossom Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact by offering quality education, therapy and care to children with special needs and their families at no cost.