Ashapmai Dellang has made history as the first graduate in Carnatic music from Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant cultural milestone for the state. Her recital at Chennai’s prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation was a defining moment, showcasing her dedication to this classical art form.

Dellang, a member of the Wakro Sisters, has pursued a specialised education in Carnatic music, an uncommon path for musicians from Northeast India. Her accomplishment highlights the growing cultural exchange between Northeast and South India, bridging traditions through music.

Acknowledging her achievement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, "Her dedication and passion not only showcase her immense talent but also strengthen the cultural ties between Northeast India and South India."

The Wakro Sisters have already established themselves as significant performers in Arunachal Pradesh. Dellang’s journey strengthens their efforts in bringing Carnatic music to new audiences. As she prepares for her formal graduation, her success sets a precedent for aspiring musicians from the region.

"Wishing Ashapmai and the Wakro Sisters continued success in spreading the magic of Carnatic music and inspiring generations to come!" Khandu added.