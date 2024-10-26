Demonstrating exceptional powerlifting prowess, Azad Basfore from Arunachal Pradesh secured the prestigious "Strongman of India" title for the fifth year in a row at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India Championships held in Hyderabad. Competing over three days from October 24 to 26, Basfore dominated the 75 kg senior category, winning gold in both equipped and non-equipped divisions.

Basfore lifted an impressive 217.5 kg in the equipped category, breaking his own national record of 205 kg set last year. In the non-equipped division, he managed a formidable 170 kg. His achievement marks a significant milestone in India's powerlifting scene, further solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in the sport.

The event saw strong representation from Arunachal Pradesh, with several lifters earning accolades across various categories:

Rajiv Pait took gold in the 67.5 kg senior category.

Tedo Kino won gold in the 60 kg senior category.

Rige Kaye clinched gold in the 67.5 kg junior category.

Chow Rajing Mungyak secured gold in the 52 kg sub-junior category.

Enan Jomoi captured gold in the 67.5 kg sub-junior category.

Aman Gurung achieved gold in the 82.5 kg sub-junior category.

Ms. Hinium Apam Nich emerged victorious in the 67.5 kg category.

Deepok Nasi won gold in the 67.5 kg junior division.

Bikash Dehingia earned gold in the 52 kg junior category.

Kemba Lomi brought home silver in the 110 kg open category.

Sanjeev Ragon secured bronze in the 90 kg open category.



Damnia Tamin, an inspector with the Tax, Excise, and Narcotics department, stood out with a gold and bronze in the 90 kg open, raw, and equipped divisions.



The collective achievements of Arunachal Pradesh's athletes not only underscore their dedication and skill in powerlifting but also bring pride to the state. Their outstanding performances at the national event have raised the bar for powerlifting standards in India.