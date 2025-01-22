Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0 at Higi Bagra Village in West Siang district, emphasizing the importance of agriculture and its integration with tourism and local culture.

Praising the All Bagra Welfare Society for organizing the event, Mein highlighted the region's contribution of 9,000 metric tons of pineapples annually and urged farmers to capitalize on government initiatives like Atma-Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY) and Atma-Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY).

He also stressed the need for post-harvest solutions, food processing units, and a dedicated mandi in the Siang Belt to improve farmers' incomes and global market access.



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The Deputy CM proposed Geographical Indication (GI) registration for Bagra Pineapple to boost its recognition and announced plans for Arunachal GI Mahotsav-2025 in New Delhi.

The festival witnessed participation from local leaders, including Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, who lauded the initiative's environmental and cultural impact, and other dignitaries who celebrated the dedication of Bagra’s farming community.