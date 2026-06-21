Arunachal's Banderdewa Police seize suspected heroin, arrest two in anti-drug operation

In a major anti-drug operation, Banderdewa Police arrested two persons and seized 23.45 grams of suspected heroin during a naka checking drive near Hanuman Mandir, Banderdewa.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the alleged transportation of narcotic substances from Assam into Arunachal Pradesh, police intercepted a Yamaha Ray-Z scooter and conducted a search in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act and in the presence of independent witnesses.

The operation was carried out by a police team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

During the search, police recovered 18 vials containing suspected heroin along with Rs 610 in cash from the possession of Nabam Subash alias Lulu, a resident of Ganga Market in Itanagar, and Raj Pordung of Khenewa in Seppa.

The suspected contraband was seized, sealed, and documented following due legal procedures.

Subsequently, Banderdewa Police Station Case No. 35/2026 was registered under Sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega, reiterated the commitment of Arunachal Pradesh Police to combating drug trafficking and protecting society from the menace of narcotics through sustained enforcement efforts and community cooperation.