Arunachal’s Basanti Thriju wins gold, earns ‘Strongest Woman’ title at state powerlifting meet

Basanti Thriju claimed the Gold Medal and the title of “Strongest Woman of Arunachal Pradesh” at the 6th WPC State Powerlifting Championship 2025, marking a significant moment for women in strength sports in the state.

Her victory highlighted the growing presence of women in competitive powerlifting. Guided by coach Norbu Lama, Thriju’s performance drew widespread praise, with Team Tawang earning recognition for their teamwork and dedication throughout the event.

The championship, organised under the Arunachal World Powerlifting Congress, concluded late on Sunday night. The event brought together competitors from across the state, including Papumpare, Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, West Siang, and Lepa Rada.

The competition was inaugurated by Lokam Anand, Corporator of Ward No. 1, with entrepreneur Biki Punung as Guest of Honour. Events continued with intense energy until the early hours of the next morning, followed by a prize distribution ceremony attended by Ritemso Manyu, State BJP Secretary, and Amit Kumar Pandey, Joint Treasurer of the State BJP Office.

Organisers extended their gratitude to all participants, officials, and supporters. The success of the championship reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh’s growing enthusiasm for powerlifting and its commitment to nurturing local sporting talent.