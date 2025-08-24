Arunachal's Begging village joins growing support for Siang Multipurpose Project, 85 per cent households sign MoU

Support for the ambitious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh continues to gain momentum, as more villages pledge their backing for the initiative. The latest show of endorsement comes from Begging village in Siang district, where over 85 per cent of households signed village-level MoUs supporting the preparation of the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

This development follows similar commitments from Riga and Riew villages, underlining the State Government’s extensive consultative process aimed at raising awareness and addressing community concerns. Officials have emphasized that transparent engagement and consistent dialogue have been critical in countering misinformation around the project.

Local voices are emerging in favor of the project, highlighting the balance between cultural preservation and future opportunities. “We support this project because it promises a better future for our children. The government has assured us of fair compensation, resettlement safeguards, and recognition of our contributions. We believe our heritage can be protected even as we embrace new opportunities,” said a villager from Begging.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has reaffirmed that affected families will receive adequate compensation and be included in a transparent resettlement and rehabilitation process. The government has also underlined that the project would create employment opportunities, self-sustenance avenues, and regional development benefits.

A senior state official noted that the expanding grassroots support reflects growing trust: “The people see SUMP not only as an infrastructure project but as a path to security and prosperity. Combined with the Centre’s proactive stand on water concerns, this unity is vital for Arunachal’s water security.”

At the national level, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised India’s concerns on river-related issues during his recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He stressed the need for transparency and cooperation, especially in the wake of reports of construction activity on China’s dam projects. The minister underscored that protecting riparian communities in Arunachal requires both local support and international vigilance.