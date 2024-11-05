Arunachal Pradesh has garnered international recognition at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD) in Cali, Colombia.

A delegation from the state, led by Ngilyang Tam, showcased the state's success stories and achievements in biodiversity conservation.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the state's representation on a global platform, highlighting their commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife preservation.

CM Khandu wrote, "Proud moment for ArunachalPradesh! Our delegation led by Shri Ngilyang Tam Ji represented India at UNCBD in Cali, Colombia, showcasing Arunachal's success stories in biodiversity conservation."

Proud moment for #ArunachalPradesh!



Our delegation led by Shri Ngilyang Tam Ji represented #India at #UNCBD in Cali, #Colombia, showcasing Arunachal's success stories in biodiversity conservation.



From Snow Leopard protection to Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, we’re continuously… pic.twitter.com/fsRzYqNwrg — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 5, 2024

Furthermore, the chief minister also hailed the state's initiatives - 'Snow Leopard protection' and 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' - promoting a greener, sustainable future!

"From Snow Leopard protection to Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, we’re continuously working towards a greener, sustainable future!" CM Khandu added.