Arunachal's Biri Takar clinches double gold at BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026

Arunachal Pradesh’s para shuttler Biri Takar has brought immense pride to the nation by securing two gold medals and a bronze at the prestigious BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026 (Grade 2), held in Prague.

Takar delivered a stellar performance in the men’s singles SL4 category, defeating World No. 16 Nils Boening in a thrilling final with a scoreline of 21-13, 20-22, 21-10, showcasing remarkable composure and resilience.

He went on to clinch his second gold medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 category, further cementing his dominance in the tournament. Adding to his medal tally, Takar also secured a bronze in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Earlier in the competition, Takar set the tone for his golden run by overcoming six-time European Games medallist Rickard Nilsson in a gripping quarterfinal match (17-21, 21-15, 21-17).

Congratulating the athlete, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Takar’s achievement, extending warm wishes for his continued success and future milestones.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) described the achievement as historic, highlighting that Takar’s success reflects his dedication and the rising strength of para sports in India. The association noted that his accomplishments will inspire a new generation of athletes and bring greater attention to the potential of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh.

Takar’s remarkable performance stands as a testament to perseverance and excellence, bringing laurels to both the state and the nation.