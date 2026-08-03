Arunachal's Biri Takar wins gold, bronze at Brazil Para Badminton International 2026

Arunachal Pradesh para shuttler Biri Takar delivered an impressive performance at the Brazil Para Badminton International 2026, winning a gold medal in the men's doubles event and a bronze medal in the men's singles category.

Congratulating the athlete, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted that Takar is a beneficiary of the Chief Minister's Award to Champion Excellence in Sports (CM ACES) programme and said his international success reflects the programme's growing impact on nurturing sporting talent in the state.

The Chief Minister said the CM ACES initiative is identifying promising athletes, providing them with the necessary support and creating champions who are bringing laurels to Arunachal Pradesh and the country on the international stage.

Takar's twin-medal achievement adds another milestone to India's para badminton success and underscores the state's rising presence in international sports.