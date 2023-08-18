The financial landscape of Northeast India's Rajya Sabha MPs has come into focus as the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) releases its comprehensive report, shedding light on the assets and disparities among the region's lawmakers. The report's findings unveil intriguing patterns in the financial profiles of Rajya Sabha MPs, showcasing varying degrees of wealth across the northeastern states.



Nabam Rebia, a Rajya Sabha MP representing Arunachal Pradesh under the banner of the BJP, emerges as the frontrunner in the assets category within the entire Northeast. His reported assets stand at a staggering ₹16,05,32,310 (16 Crore+), illustrating a prominent financial presence within the region.



While Arunachal Pradesh leads in terms of individual assets, Assam takes the lead in collective assets among the northeastern states. With a total of 6 MPs, Assam's Rajya Sabha representatives collectively possess assets amounting to ₹21,36,03,995 (21 Crore+), highlighting the diversity within the state's legislative representation.



The ADR report provides an intriguing snapshot of the financial profiles of Rajya Sabha MPs from various northeastern states. Noteworthy figures include Sikkim's lone MP with total assets of ₹4,83,63,273 (4 Crore+), Nagaland's representative with total assets valued at ₹3,12,62,981 (3 Crore+), and Manipur's MP with total assets of ₹5,48,594 (5 Lacs+). Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur's MPs also have distinct financial portfolios that contribute to the region's diversity.

The ADR report delves further into the realm of wealth distribution and criminal cases. Out of the analyzed 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 27 (12%) are identified as billionaires. The report highlights the disparity in wealth, with only 6 (7%) out of 85 Rajya Sabha MPs from the BJP being billionaires.

Additionally, the report evaluates the presence of criminal cases among Rajya Sabha MPs. It reveals that Assam witnesses a percentage of 17% of Rajya Sabha MPs with declared criminal cases, while the percentage of MPs with declared serious criminal cases remains at 0.