Arunachal's Changlang district witnesses massive green drive under ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

A mega plantation rally was successfully organized under the ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam’ initiative along National Highway 215 in Yatdam Circle, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The event witnessed overwhelming participation from over 500 youth and residents across several villages, highlighting growing grassroots commitment to environmental sustainability.

Led by Circle Officer Dr. Ripi Doni, the plantation rally saw the successful planting of 1,500 saplings, including cherry blossom, hybrid gulmohar, and pride of India trees. The initiative aimed to not only increase green cover along the NH-215 corridor but also foster community spirit and environmental awareness.

“This is not just a plantation drive; it’s a tribute to motherhood and a symbolic act of nurturing life. It is vital that we make such community-driven efforts a part of our routine environmental practice,” said Dr. Doni during the rally.

The initiative received robust institutional backing through the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD), with Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, extending financial support. His involvement underscored the importance of leadership in promoting ecological preservation and community empowerment.

Adding to the collaborative spirit of the event, departments such as the Yatdam Police Station, Water Resources Department (WRD), and Electrical Department pledged to adopt and care for 20 saplings each. This act of institutional participation ensured that tree survival would be maintained through responsible follow-up and care.

The rally drew participants from villages including Jongrom, Yangkang, Sumlam, Phangtip, and Simnom, showcasing the enthusiasm of the younger generation toward climate action and environmental advocacy.

The event was not just a celebration of Van Mahotsav but a practical step toward combating climate change and promoting ecological balance, transforming a symbolic gesture into an actionable community commitment.