Arunachal's Changlang sets state record with 17 pink polling stations, strengthens women’s role in elections

Changlang district has emerged as a state leader in promoting women’s participation in the electoral process by establishing 17 Pink Polling Stations, the highest number set up by any district in Arunachal Pradesh. The move marks a significant push towards inclusive and gender-sensitive polling practices.

The initiative, taken under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, reflects a focused effort by the district administration to strengthen democratic participation while creating greater space for women in election management.

One of the notable examples was Polling Station No. 1/8 Borkhet (PS–8 Borkhet) under the 14/1 Bordumsa Zilla Parishad Constituency. The station functioned entirely as a Pink Polling Station and was managed exclusively by women election officials. From voter facilitation and queue management to overall supervision, the team ensured smooth, orderly and transparent polling.

Officials said the all-women-managed stations offered a safe and welcoming atmosphere, particularly encouraging women voters to participate with confidence. The presence of women officers in key operational roles also highlighted their growing contribution to the state’s electoral machinery.

With 17 such stations operational across the district, Changlang has set a benchmark for other districts to follow. The initiative is being viewed as a practical step towards inclusive governance, reinforcing the message that women’s leadership and participation are essential to a strong and representative democracy.