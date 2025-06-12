In a significant cultural and educational initiative, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a decisive step toward establishing a world-class World War II Memorial Museum at Jairampur/Nampong in Changlang district. The project aims to immortalize the sacrifices made during the Second World War, with a special focus on local narratives that have remained untold.

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, a high-level meeting was convened today to conceptualize and plan the Stilwell World War-II Memorial Museum. The ambitious project is envisioned as both a tribute to history and a catalyst for regional development.

The proposed museum will:

Preserve the legacy of World War II, especially the contributions of people from the region;

Stimulate the rural economy by creating direct and indirect employment;

Promote historical and cultural tourism in eastern Arunachal;

Educate and inspire youth by fostering civic responsibility through lessons from the past;

Establish a premier national heritage institution equipped with modern facilities.

The meeting saw the presence of key dignitaries including MLA Laisam Simai, Shri Oken Tayeng, B.J. Duia (Secretary, Research), Capt. A. Tangu (Advisor to the DCM), S. Dubey (Director, Research), and Lt. Col. T.C. Tayum (OSD to Research), among other senior officials.

Deputy CM Mein emphasized the museum's dual role: honouring wartime history while providing future generations with a place of learning, reflection, and national pride. The initiative is expected to become a landmark destination, drawing scholars, tourists, and patriots alike.