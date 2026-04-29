Arunachal’s Charu Pesi wins gold at Universal Weightlifting Cup in Samoa

Weightlifter Charu Pesi brought glory to the country by clinching gold at the IBFC Universal Weightlifting Cup currently underway in Samoa.



Competing in the 65 kg category, Pesi secured the top position with an impressive total lift of 189 kg.

He reportedly lifted 127 kg in the snatch event and 162 kg in clean and jerk to seal the gold medal.

Pesi had earlier won a silver medal at the Senior National Weightlifting Championship, a performance that earned him the opportunity to represent India at the international tournament in Samoa. He was also the lone weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh selected to represent the country at the event.

In a major achievement, Pesi also dominated the overall competition by winning three gold medals in the 65 kg category in snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift.



A beneficiary of the Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme (CM ACES), Pesi’s achievement has been widely hailed as a reflection of the growing sporting culture and youth talent emerging from Arunachal Pradesh.



His performance has drawn praise from across the state, with many describing it as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and Indian sports on the international stage.