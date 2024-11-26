The seventh edition of MTB-Tawang, organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association concluded with enthusiastic participation from national and international cyclists, showcasing the spirit of mountain biking amidst the stunning landscapes of the Arunachal town.

The event - one of the most popular and challenging mountain biking events in the country, was held under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and sponsored by the Department of Youth Affairs.

Recognised as part of the CFI’s Calendar Championship, the competition aimed the promotion of cycling at the grassroots level and nurture future Olympians in the sport.

The event kicked off with a flag-off ceremony which was attended by Superintendent of Police, Tawang, D.W. Thongon, who emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols. Cyclists navigated challenging terrains, demonstrating remarkable skill, endurance, and determination.

The competition served as a platform to promote health, tourism, and sportsmanship, further enhancing Tawang’s reputation as a global adventure sports destination.

Day 1 Results:



Category: Men Elite XCO

• 1st: Kushiman Gharti (Army Adventure Wing)

• 2nd: Tsewang Norboo (Leh, Ladakh)

• 3rd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu (Manipur)

Category: Men Junior XCO

• 1st: Thotmachan Awungshi (Manipur)

• 2nd: Dhananjay S.T. (Karnataka)

• 3rd: Laa Tam (Arunachal Pradesh)

Category: Women Elite XCO

• 1st: Star Narzary (Karnataka)

• 2nd: Pavitra K. (Karnataka)

• 3rd: Indra Kumari Tamang (Nepal)

Category: Sub Junior Boys XCO

• 1st: Dip Sagar Tamang (Nepal)

• 2nd: Lijum Ete (Arunachal Pradesh)

• 3rd: Lobsang Tsering (Arunachal Pradesh)

Day 2 Results:



Category: Men Elite Team of Two

• 1st: Kushiman Gharti & Tsewang Norboo

• 2nd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu & Ronel Khundrakpam

• 3rd: Charit Gowda & Lambormi Phawa

Category: Men Junior Team of Two

• 1st: Dhananjay S.T. & Thotmachan Awungshi

• 2nd: Dennis Hangu & Riboklang Lyingdoh Longlait

• 3rd: Laa Tam & Aita Linggi

Category: Sub Junior Boys Team of Two

• 1st: Semmang Limbu & Dip Sagar Tamang

• 2nd: Lijum Ete & Lobsang Tsering

• 3rd: Nyalo Israel Kado & Nabam Dicos

The event concluded with a grand closing ceremony which was graced by Brigadier V.S. Rajput, Sena Medal - Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade, and Dr. Rinchin Neema, President of the Tawang District Olympic Association. Both dignitaries lauded the efforts of the participants and organisers in making MTB-Tawang 2024 a resounding success.