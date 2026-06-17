Arunachal's Deomali battles rain havoc as infrastructure takes a hit

Heavy and incessant rainfall since Tuesday night (June 16) has caused widespread disruption in Deomali town of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, with overflowing waters of the Chatjo River damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several localities.

According to reports, the worst-affected areas include Batey Colony, NCI Colony and KVK Colony, where residents have been facing severe difficulties due to waterlogging and damage to connectivity infrastructure. The rising water level of the Chatjo River reportedly triggered the situation, resulting in significant hindrances to daily life.

Several roads and bridges in and around the affected localities have sustained damage, disrupting the movement of people and vehicles. A private school in the town has also reportedly suffered damage due to the heavy rainfall and flooding.

Local residents have appealed to the Tirap district administration to take urgent remedial measures and provide assistance to affected families. They have sought immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure and relief support for those impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

The incident comes amid increasing reports of rain-related disruptions across parts of Arunachal Pradesh as the monsoon intensifies in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued alerts for several parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas prone to flooding, landslides and river erosion. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as concerns grow over the possibility of further damage if the rains continue.