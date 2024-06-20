The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) daily market building in Deomali, Tirap district, is set to become fully functional soon.

It was inaugurated by Wangki Lowang, local MLA and minister, before the elections.

This is one of Lowang's significant achievements as the daily market was previously run in a dilapidated building with limited space. Deomali hosts weekly markets on Wednesday and Saturday.

People from Assam come to sell their products, especially fruits and vegetables. This new building will be beneficial for them. The APMC building is expected to become a landmark in Deomali.

The people of Deomali, particularly the business community, are thankful to Minister Wangki Lowang. Daily customers are also pleased with the new building, which includes facilities such as washrooms, 24x7 power supply, and ceiling fans, essential for Deomali's hot summer climate. The new market will encourage local villagers to sell their produce.



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The district administration, concerned departments, and NGOs may conduct counselling for vendors and customers to promote cleanliness and hygiene in and around the market building.

Proper maintenance of the washrooms is necessary, and a sweeper may be appointed, with their salary funded by the vendors on a contributory basis.

A multi-storey parking lot around the APMC market building would benefit both customers and vendors. Minister Wangki Lowang's initiative is a valuable gift to Deomali and Tirap District.

It will support the 'vocal for local' or 'atma nibhar Bharat' campaign by providing a place for vegetable and fruit growers to sell their products.

Organic farming should be encouraged as Assam's produce is often contaminated with pesticides and chemicals. We should not rely entirely on Assam and other states.

Encouraging youth to engage in agro-based activities is essential. The APMC market building should be used effectively and not just be a showpiece.