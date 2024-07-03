The VIPRA Foundation felicitated Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the ‘Swasti Kaamna Samaroh’ ceremony which was held at Dr Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi on July 2.

Marking the ongoing development of the sacred Parshuram Kund, the union also felicitated Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Chaudhary along with several newly elected MPs.

Addressing the event, Deputy CM Chowna Mein expressed gratitude to the people for their support and faith in re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power for the third consecutive time. He noted that the continued support has enabled the Government to consistently work towards fostering development all across the nation.

He said that the development of the Parshuram Kund is one of such projects that the government of India has prioritised in Arunachal Pradesh under the PRASHAD scheme. Recalling one of the significant milestones associated with the pilgrimage project, Mein highlighted the long-term efforts of the VIPRA Foundation in promoting and developing the site, with the donation of a 51 ft bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, whose foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Amit Shah back in May 2022.

Commenting on the progress of the installation of the statue, Mein stated that an onsite inspection undertaken by him revealed the foundation work to be completed, with the retaining wall on the hillside currently under construction, expected to be completed within a month. “I have instructed the department to commence the landscaping and beautification at the earliest, along with the construction of the approach road”, Mein added.

Mein further informed the gathering that the Arunachal Pradesh Government has approved the “Construction of River Front in Parshuram Kund in Lohit District” under NESIDS (OTRI) with a project cost of Rs 50 crore during the State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) meeting on June 26, 2024. This proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of DONER, Government of India, for sanctioning at the earliest. Additionally, the state government will provide an additional Rs 50 crore for the development of Parshuram Kund.

The project envisages constructing a river front spanning 200 meters on the left bank of the Lohit River along the Mela Ground of Parshuram Kund. It includes components such as lawns, walkways, a ramp for vertical movement, a viewing deck, an outdoor amphitheater, a viewing tower, and a ritual deck for ash immersion by devotees. The development project aims to create a recreational space for the devotees attending the ‘holy dip’ Mela at the Sacred Kund, on occasion of Makar Sankranti in January, which attracts more than 100,000 pilgrims. The project is expected to boost interstate tourism and uplift the socio-economic activities in the area.

Previously, the government of India, through the Ministry of Tourism, sanctioned Rs 37.87 Crore under the PRASHAD Scheme. This funding has facilitated various developmental works, including waiting halls for pilgrims, dining areas, dharamshalas, kiosks, guest houses, CC steps to Kund with railings, and more.

Mein further anticipated that after hydropower, tourism will be the biggest industry in the state that would bring sustainable development and help achieve the objective of self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein also expressed optimism that with the support of the Minister of Tourism, government of India, stakeholders such as the VIPRA Foundation and the International Society for Parshuram Consciousness and the well-wishers, Parshuram Kund will be transformed into one of the largest pilgrimage sites in the Northeast region in the coming days.

The event was also attended by Sushil Ojha, Founder of VIPRA Foundation, Organizing Chairman Ratan Sharma, Organization General Secretary, Jodhpur Zone, Rahul Sharma, Patron and others.