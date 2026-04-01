Arunachal's Dibang Valley holds public hearing on 680-mw Attunli hydropower project

A public hearing for the proposed 680-MW Attunli hydropower project was conducted on Wednesday, April 1, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, marking a key step towards obtaining environmental clearance.

The consultation, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, took place at Anini and was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak. Officials said the hearing drew participation from local residents, project-affected families and other stakeholders.

During the session, the project consultant presented findings from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP). The presentation outlined the project’s design, proposed environmental safeguards and expected socio-economic gains, including employment opportunities and infrastructure development.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu acknowledged the public’s involvement in the process, stating that “this will be the third major hydropower project in Dibang Valley”. He added that the initiative is expected to “drive economic growth, generate employment, strengthen infrastructure, and produce clean, green energy”.

In a separate development, Khandu highlighted progress in another key energy project in the region. Referring to the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, he said, “a proud milestone for the nation’s energy journey”, noting the commencement of wet commissioning of Unit-4 (250 MW).

He described it as “a significant step forward in realising India’s largest hydropower venture”, adding that “the successful mechanical run signals the transition from construction to generation”.

The chief minister also commended the role of NHPC Limited, stating that the achievement reflects “precision, perseverance, and world-class engineering”. He expressed appreciation for CMD Bhupender Gupta and the project team for their “unwavering commitment” in executing the complex development.

He further noted that as the project moves towards synchronisation with the national grid and phased commissioning of remaining units, it strengthens India’s push for “sustainable, reliable, and self-reliant energy”.

Officials indicated that feedback from the hearing will be incorporated into the appraisal process as the project moves towards securing final environmental approval.