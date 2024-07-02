Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated Dibang Valley after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recognised it as one of the top 30 performing districts in the country for effectively implementing an action plan to prevent child drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Arunachal chief minister congratulated the team that led to the milestone achievement. He wrote, “Matter of immense pride that NCPCR has recognised Dibang Valley as one of the top 30 performing districts in the country for effectively implementing action plan for prevention of child drug abuse and illicit trafficking.”

Furthermore, he appreciated the efforts of the Dibang Valley team which is transforming the lives of communities.

“Congratulations to Team Dibang Valley for this feat that is transforming the lives of communities,” he added.