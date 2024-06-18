As heavy rainfall continues to lash Arunachal Pradesh, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner stated that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) must prepare a comprehensive disaster management plan for its respective districts, in line with the Disaster Management Act 2005 mandates.

The order has been issued with an aim to effectively manage and respond to various disasters, both natural and man-made, that may occur within the district's jurisdiction.

An order demanded that the DDMA create a plan that outlines strategies, protocols, and resources needed to mitigate risks, coordinate response efforts, and ensure the safety and well-being of the community during emergencies.

In its order, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) is in place and serves as an essential guideline for effectively responding to a wide range of disasters, including earthquakes, fire accidents, and other natural and man-made calamities.

It may be mentioned that the DDMA will also conduct regular mock drills based on the plans, further allowing the organisations and institutions to test their readiness and response capabilities.

"By simulating emergency scenarios, they can identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement in their disaster preparedness and response strategies," the order stated.

The DDMA Chairman, Shweta Nagarkoti also directed that the plans must encompass public places like shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, cinema halls, educational intuitions, coaching centres, and other venues where large gatherings occur.

Stating that the plan must outline measures for ensuring the safety and well- being of employees, customers, visitors, and students during emergencies, the order further stated, "The plan must encompass detailed procedures for evacuation, communication protocols, allocation of responsibilities, provision of first aid, and coordination with local authorities."