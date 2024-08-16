Arunachal Pradesh Doctors' Association (APDA), on August 16 held a press briefing at Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat, joining hands with the nationwide protest of the Indian Medical Association in demand of justice for a resident doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.



The team APDA led by its President Dr. Komling Perme along with Dr. T. Tali, President and General Secretary, Dr. Keni Lego, East Siang Unit of Doctors' Association condemned the inhuman act of violence against medical professionals, and pledged solidarity with the victim till justice is delivered.

Dr. Perme also informed the doctors' association members in the East Siang district and other hospitals across the state wore black badges to show their solidarity and demanded serious action against the perpetrators.

On August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata with the autopsy showing signs of sexual assault. The woman had sustained multiple injuries, was bleeding from her eyes and mouth, and her pelvic girdle was broken.

This kicked up a major nationwide outrage and the doctor fraternity across the country went on strike, demanding swift justice and improved laws to ensure safety in the workplace.

Amid outrage on the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown of medical services, irrespective of sector of workplace. IMA said in its statement that the shutdown will remain in place for 24 hours, starting on Saturday, August 17.

Doctors earlier had called off their strike over the horrific incident, but decided to continue after the RG Kar Medical College, the scene of the crime, was vandalized by a mob of unidentified people during a late-night peaceful protest on August 14.