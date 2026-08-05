Arunachal’s Dr Tayek Talom appointed VC of Apex Professional University, creates history

Dr Tayek Talom has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Apex Professional University (APU) in Pasighat, becoming the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to hold the post in the university’s 13-year history.

Dr Talom officially assumed charge on August 1, 2026, after taking the Oath of Allegiance administered by the university’s Chancellor, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, during a formal ceremony.

A seasoned educationist and academic administrator, Dr Talom previously served as the Director of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. He brings decades of experience in higher education administration, policy implementation, institutional governance and academic leadership.

Addressing the university community after assuming office, Dr Talom said his focus would be on building a student-centric institution driven by academic excellence, innovation, research, creativity, discipline, ethical leadership and enhanced employability.

He stressed the need to create an academic environment that nurtures talent and equips students to meet emerging challenges.

Dr Talom also outlined plans to strengthen research and innovation, promote interdisciplinary learning, integrate emerging technologies into education and expand collaborations with industries and academic institutions. He said efforts would also be made to improve student support services and ensure that higher education remains inclusive, accessible and responsive to the aspirations of young people in Arunachal Pradesh and across the country.

The university expressed confidence that Dr Talom’s leadership would further strengthen APU’s standing in professional education, research and skill development.

Established under the Apex Professional University Act, 2013, the university is a UGC-recognised state private university and a member of the Association of Indian Universities. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and research programmes across disciplines including law, forensic sciences, education, liberal arts, management, technology, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical sciences, naturopathy, yogic science, architecture and planning.