Drishyamuni Chakma from Diyun, Arunachal Pradesh, has been conferred the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award, instituted by Bharat Vikas Sangam, for his remarkable contributions toward youth empowerment, sustainable development, child rights advocacy, and efforts against child labor, trafficking, and drug abuse. He has also been recognized for his role in promoting young entrepreneurship.



The award ceremony took place during the Bharat Sanskriti Utsav-7, held in Sedam, Kalaburagi District, Karnataka, from January 29 to February 6. The festival, spearheaded by Shri K.N. Govindacharya, former RSS Pracharak and BJP General Secretary (Organization), along with Shri Basawaraj Patil, former Rajya Sabha MP, aims to foster unity among individuals working toward national development. Govindacharya emphasized that the event embodies India's ancient ‘Sangam’ tradition, bringing together socially dedicated individuals to strengthen their collective role in the country’s progress.



A total of 51 young achievers aged between 18 and 35 from across India, excelling in various fields, were honored with the Bharat Gaurav Yuva Award. Padma Shri awardee Sunita Krishnan, Retired Major General Pramod K. Sehgal, and Poojya Shri Dnyaraj Manik Prabhu Maharaj presented the awards.



Three youth representatives from Arunachal Pradesh were among the awardees: Drishyamuni Chakma, Prem Camdir Tallong (former AAPSU Education Secretary and Secretary of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival), and Rosy Taba (APPSC Member and former NCPCR Member).



The event was inaugurated by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and witnessed the presence of state and central ministers, national awardees, and other eminent personalities.