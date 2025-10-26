Arunachal's East Kameng clans unite to tackle revenge killings and drug menace

East Kameng’s most pressing social issues took centre stage as the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) marked its 47th Foundation Day-cum-Federal Assembly of Clan-Based Organisations at Lumdung in Debayar Circle.

Under the theme “Together for Social Change and Cultural Pride,” elders, youth leaders, students, government officials and community representatives engaged in candid discussions on revenge killings, drug abuse, polygamy, and alleged irregularities in land compensation linked to the Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway project.

A major development at the event was the induction of 78 clan-based organisations into EKSWCO’s federal unit, a move aimed at fostering unity and strengthening coordinated efforts to tackle social and developmental challenges across the district.

Home Minister Mama Natung urged residents to adopt a collective, positive approach to social development, warning that destructive mindsets undermine progress. “A collective positive approach will take East Kameng forward,” he said.

EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago Taniang highlighted the organisation’s commitment to addressing the district’s challenges, from drug issues to educational development. He announced that a memorandum summarising the assembly’s discussions would be released soon.

Speakers at the technical sessions stressed the need for transparency and vigilance in public projects, particularly around the Frontier Highway compensation, reflecting growing community concerns over accountability in infrastructure development.

The assembly also recognised students and sportspersons who have achieved excellence, aiming to inspire youth engagement and active community participation.

Founded in 1978, EKSWCO has consistently served as a platform for community mobilisation, cultural preservation and social welfare initiatives in East Kameng, bringing together local stakeholders to drive sustainable development and protect indigenous values.