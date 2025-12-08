Arunachal’s East Kameng police bust investment scam, arrest accused in Sikkim after prolonged manhunt

The East Kameng Police of Arunachal Pradesh arrested a 27-year-old woman accused in a high-value investment fraud case after months of evading law enforcement. The accused, identified as Haipung Yangfo Toma of Seppa, was traced to Gangtok, Sikkim, following sustained surveillance, technical monitoring, and intelligence gathering.

According to police, Toma allegedly duped multiple investors of Rs 35.74 lakh by promising an assured 6 per cent monthly return. After collecting substantial amounts, she reportedly stopped disbursing returns, failed to repay the principal sum, and absconded. Investigators said she deliberately remained outside Arunachal Pradesh to avoid arrest, even after receiving legal notices issued during the probe.

With the accused refusing to cooperate, authorities obtained a Non-Bailable Warrant to facilitate her apprehension.

Acting on continuous technical inputs and human intelligence, the East Kameng Police tracked her movements to Gangtok. A dedicated team comprising SI Dumbang Taching, Constable Shankar Taniang, Constable Mary Yangfo and Constable Tsering Norbu, with support from the Gangtok Sadar Police Station, moved swiftly to arrest Toma on December 5, 2025.

She was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gangtok, where police secured a transit remand. The accused has since been brought to Seppa for further interrogation and continuation of the investigation.

Authorities stated that the probe is ongoing and more victims or associates may surface as the case progresses.