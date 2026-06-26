Arunachal's East Siang admin bans littering along Raneghat–Pongging viewpoint highway

The East Siang district administration has imposed a prohibitory order banning littering and dumping of waste along the National Highway stretch from Raneghat to Pongging Viewpoint in Mebo subdivision to protect the area's environment and scenic beauty.

The order, issued by Mebo Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smti. Nancy Yirang on June 18, came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

According to the order, indiscriminate dumping of garbage, plastic waste, bottles, food packets, construction debris and other refuse along the highway has led to environmental pollution, public nuisance and degradation of the area's natural landscape.

The administration noted that the Raneghat–Bodak corridor has emerged as a popular destination for long drives, jogging, picnics, cycling and other recreational activities among locals and tourists, making it necessary to implement strict measures to maintain cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Under the order, no person is allowed to throw, dump or dispose of any waste along the National Highway from Raneghat to Pongging Viewpoint, including roadsides, drains, viewpoints and other public spaces.

Tourists and visitors have been directed to retain all waste generated during their journey inside their vehicles or dispose of it only at designated waste collection points.

The Circle Officer of Mebo, Officer-in-Charge of Mebo Police Station, local authorities of Ayeng and Bodak villages, Panchayat members and volunteers of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) have been tasked with ensuring strict implementation of the order through regular monitoring, inspections and enforcement drives.

The administration warned that violators will face legal action under applicable laws, including fines, prosecution and other punitive measures.

The order also directs members of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, volunteers from Bodak and Ayeng villages, Panchayat representatives and Self-Help Group (SHG) members to conduct awareness campaigns educating visitors and tourists about responsible waste disposal and the legal consequences of non-compliance.

The district administration said the move is aimed at preserving the environmental integrity, public hygiene and scenic beauty of one of East Siang's most visited highway corridors.

