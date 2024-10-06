Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang District Deputy Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, has alerted the public, especially firearm license owners in Seram and other villages that anyone who lends their guns to hunters will be treated as a hunter and will face the same penalties, including imprisonment.

Taggu stated this during a programme which was held as part of the National Wildlife Week at Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division on October 5.



The DC was the chief guest at the event which was organised by the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance & Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in collaboration with D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Aaranyak, a reputed NGO based in Guwahati.

The program on the prevention of wildlife crimes and anti-drugs was held during the Wildlife Week celebration, featuring East Siang District Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mebo Sibo Passing, Divisional Forest Officer D. Ering WLS Smty Kempi Ete, Nodal Officer of the Government Rehabilitation Centre Pasighat Dr. Oson Borang, and East Siang District Anti-Drug Warrior Chairman Gumin Mize as guests and resource persons.

A plantation programme was also held before the commencement of the awareness programme where the DC, SP and other guests planted some tree saplings provided by the RO Mebo Range under Pasighat FD, Domek Koyu.



Welcoming the attendees at the celebration, Amit Modi, President of the EDC/CSMT of Borguli WL Range fringe villages, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the EDC/CSMT. He expressed hope that the messages delivered by the district and sub-division heads, along with the management of D. Ering WLS and resource persons on anti-drug efforts, will be heeded and followed by the villagers in their commitment to wildlife conservation and in combating the growing drug menace.

Range Officer Sibiyamukh/Namsing Range of D. Ering WLS, Oyem Mize said that the hunting incidents in the sanctuary from fringe villages are reducing gradually, further appealing to the village elders and GBs to support the sanctuary management in restricting hunting of wildlife in and around the sanctuary.

DFO, D. Ering WLS, Kempi Ete said that the wildlife week is celebrated by organising several events of awareness programmes, essay competitions, among others for the students in the school.

She also informed that the process of relocating and translocating rhinos in the sanctuary is underway, the completion of which will make the sanctuary a noted tourist destination.

Meanwhile, EDC/CSMT Chairman, Maksam Tayeng said that the D. Ering WLS is rapidly regaining its lost glory owing to hard and dedicated efforts made in the last 5-6 years to secure the sanctuary from hunting by taking drastic actions against the habitual and notorious hunters.

“Due to improved protection and the gradual increase in wildlife populations, which creates a conducive environment for new initiatives in the sanctuary, the reintroduction process for Rhinos and Tigers is underway with the active support of 39th Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Once completed, this initiative will economically benefit the fringe villages through eco-tourism. I also urge the government to accommodate unemployed youth from the fringe villages of the sanctuary by providing them with employment opportunities that will arise following the reintroduction of Rhinos and Tigers,” added EDC/CSMT Chairman Tayeng.



Anti-drug Chairman, Gumin Mize and Nodal Officer of Government, Rehab Centre, Dr. Oson Borang as resource persons together emphasised that the youth should be adequately made aware from getting spoiled by the drug addiction.

Meanwhile, Tayi Taggu referenced his recent executive order banning the misuse of guns that were issued to various individuals in the villages for self-defense and other purposes, adding, “Any gun owner who lends or gives their guns to hunters or their relatives involved in hunting activities will also be treated as a hunter and will face the same penalties, including the permanent seizure of their firearms,” he warned.

Furthermore, he noted that most of the hunters arrested from D. Ering WLS for hunting were using guns belonging to others, including retired government servants and politicians. He criticised the greed of some individuals in the community who are felling large trees that are essential for maintaining moisture and ecological balance and advised the villagers to be vigilant against such wrongdoings and to assist the government in preserving and protecting forests and wildlife.