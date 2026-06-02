Arunachal's East Siang intensifies malaria awareness efforts with district-wide campaign

Anti-Malaria Month (AMM) 2026 was formally launched at the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) Conference Hall on Monday, June 1 marking the beginning of a month-long campaign aimed at strengthening malaria prevention efforts and raising public awareness about vector-borne diseases across East Siang district.

The programme was organised by the District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (DVBDCP), East Siang, under the theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can, Now We Must.” The campaign will be observed from June 1 to June 30 through a series of awareness, outreach and community engagement activities across the district.

Er. Tapi Darang, MLA of the 38th Pasighat East Constituency, attended the inaugural programme as Chief Guest. Tagom Padung, Chief Councillor of Pasighat Municipal Council, was present as Guest of Honour, while Kamin Lego, Deputy Chief Councillor of the council, attended as Special Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of public participation in achieving the goal of malaria elimination. They stressed the need for environmental sanitation, early diagnosis, timely treatment and increased community awareness to prevent the spread of the disease. Citizens were encouraged to actively support preventive measures and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Officials of the District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme delivered a detailed presentation on malaria prevention and control strategies, along with an overview of the current malaria situation in East Siang district. The presentation underscored the importance of sustained vigilance and community involvement in combating malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

The event was attended by Dr. Y. Y. Pertin, District Medical Officer, East Siang; Jayanti Pertin, Municipal Executive Officer of Pasighat Municipal Council; programme officers from the Health Department; councillors; officials of the Pasighat Municipal Council and District Medical Office; healthcare workers; and students from Government UPS School, Gumin Nagar, Pasighat.

Organisers noted that the participation of elected representatives, municipal officials, healthcare personnel and students reflected a collective commitment towards advancing malaria prevention efforts and supporting the objective of a malaria-free East Siang district.