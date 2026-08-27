Arunachal's East Siang NCORD intensifies drug crackdown, orders action against illegal rehab centres

The East Siang district administration has directed enforcement agencies to intensify coordinated action against drug abuse, illicit liquor and the illegal sale of addictive substances across the district.

The directive was issued during the 24th District-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani. The meeting reviewed the Action Taken Report on decisions taken during the previous NCORD meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for surprise drug tests in schools, police establishments and major government departments. The District Medical Officer informed the meeting that testing drives had already begun in rural areas through 13 health centres, with 950 drug-testing kits distributed.

The functioning of rehabilitation centres was also reviewed. The DMO informed that action had been initiated against Beta Life Care at 5 Mile, Living Clean Adam at Ruksin and William Home Foundation at Rayang for allegedly operating without valid registration and licences and violating prescribed SOPs and guidelines. Vision of Hope, a previously closed rehabilitation centre near VKV Joram, was also reportedly found operating clandestinely without the required registration and licence.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action against illegally operating rehabilitation centres and ensure strict compliance with prescribed guidelines.

The meeting also reviewed enforcement against illegal liquor and prohibited substances. The Tax and Excise Department was directed to take action against shops selling unauthorised liquor, tobacco products and other prohibited substances. During the month, six show-cause notices were issued, while 201 bottles and cans of beer, 24 bottles of Breezer and five Indian-made foreign liquor items were seized.

Police and Tax and Excise officials were further directed to intensify patrolling and joint inspections in vulnerable areas, including late-night clubs, DJ venues and bars.

Since the previous NCORD meeting, police have registered one case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act involving four accused persons, with heroin reportedly involved.

The meeting also discussed rehabilitation and livelihood opportunities for recovering persons. Four de-addiction centres reported that 12 people were undergoing recovery, while eight had completed their respective courses during the month. Nineteen recovering persons expressed interest in skill-development training in areas including computer and data entry, mushroom cultivation and electrician training.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Industries Department to place the issue of skill development and employment opportunities for recovering persons before the upcoming interdepartmental District Drug Rehabilitation meeting.

As part of the ongoing awareness campaign, programmes were also conducted across the district, including an awareness programme at Apex Professional University under the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat” campaign.

Jiwani said the district’s NCORD mechanism was moving in the right direction and called upon all stakeholders to further strengthen coordination and intensify efforts to combat drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances.