The Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Mebo Sub-Division, which began in July 2024, has successfully concluded after covering all 17 villages and Mebo town under the 39th Mebo Assembly constituency.

The mission, which commenced in Ayeng village and wrapped up in Ralling village, aimed to promote cleanliness, environmental balance, and village beautification, with remarkable results achieved through community participation and collaboration with local stakeholders.

In line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the vision of making 2025 the year of ‘Eco-Clean,’ the mission saw active involvement from villagers and various society-based organisations. Each village took up its unique cleanliness mission, such as Ayeng’s Ketir-Momir trees drive, Bodak’s floral campaign, and Aohali’s zero-hunting initiative, along with others like Mebo’s drug-free movement and Ralling’s Golbing trees estate for ericulture.

The mission culminated in a series of launches and events aimed at furthering specific environmental goals in each village. In Namsing, the Kamrakh Pariyojana mission was launched to transform the village into a “Star Fruit Paradise” (Kordoi).

The launch event, which took place on March 18, was attended by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as the Chief Guest, along with retired Dy. Commissioner Kumson Pangging and ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, Smty Oter Tayeng, as Special Guests. The Kamrakh Pariyojana mission, spearheaded by the Kamrakh Pariyojana Committee and local community groups, received strong support from the villagers, furthering their commitment to eco-friendly agriculture.

In Kongkul village, the Aying Tadar Mission was launched with the goal of transforming the area into a thriving Lychee Farmstead (Lichu). This initiative, led by the Aying Tadar Mission Committee and the Lupang Welfare Society, marked a unique approach with a commitment to support the survival of Lychee saplings, with the society pledging Rs. 1,000 per month to caretakers of the plants.

Ralling village, on the same day, hosted the launch of the Golbing Mission, aimed at establishing a Golbing tree estate (a source of silkworm feeding trees). The event was attended by MLA Oken Tayeng, public leader Dr. Dangi Perme, and ZPM Smty Oter Tayeng, with community leaders from Anbo Moyong Welfare Society participating in the occasion.

The final leg of the mission launch in these three villages was managed by ECMM Manager Smty Olen Megu Damin, an awardee of the Sangeet Natak Akademy, along with the ECMM Chairman-cum-ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing. The missions were curated to ensure long-lasting impacts, with the hope that all villages in the Mebo Sub-Division would continue their cleanliness drives and village beautification efforts.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who serves as the ECMM Patron, and Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, as Mission Chairman, expressed optimism that the unity displayed by the villagers would result in sustained success for all ongoing initiatives. Tayeng emphasised that the success of the missions would depend on the hard work and coordination of village elders and leaders, and he stressed the importance of maintaining unity without any political divides.