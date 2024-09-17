Arunachal Pradesh's education system is undergoing a major overhaul, spearheaded by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona. Recent initiatives highlight the government's commitment to transforming the state's educational landscape.

A three-day 'Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024' was recently inaugurated by Governor Lt. General K L Patnaik. The event, themed 'Shikshit Arunachal - Viksit Arunachal', focused on implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and improving education across the state.

Minister Sona has introduced several reforms since taking office. One among these is the installation of libraries in various learning centres, including the State Assembly Building. This initiative aims to foster a reading culture among youth.

The state government has allocated a record Rs 2139 crores for education under the Arun SHRI Mission. Plans include establishing 30 new government higher secondary and senior secondary schools, as well as constructing residential quarters for teaching staff.

In a significant move, 600 schools with low or zero enrollment have been closed. Arunachal Pradesh currently has over 2,800 government-run schools across various levels, employing more than 7,600 regular teachers.

Following the conclave, a follow-up programme was held in Changlang District. Minister Sona emphasised the government's commitment to implementing reforms discussed at the conclave. He stressed that education is a key priority, saying one cannot afford to lose any more time.

The follow-up programme addressed critical areas such as improving school infrastructure, enhancing teacher training, and supporting remote and border schools. Similar programmes are planned across other districts to ensure statewide implementation of the education transformation roadmap.

Minister Sona has also launched an e-library in the State Assembly building, providing free access to students. Additionally, a museum showcasing the state's rich artefacts and traditions has been opened.

These efforts come as Arunachal Pradesh's literacy rate reaches 65.38%, with male literacy at 72.55% and female literacy at 57.70%. The government's initiatives aim to further boost these figures and create a more robust and inclusive education system for the state's future.