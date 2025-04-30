Arunachal Governor K.T. Parnaik appointed Dr. Joram Aniya as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), a move aimed at strengthening educational oversight.

Dr. Aniya, an associate professor in the Hindi department at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, brings a wealth of academic expertise and leadership to the commission.

Her appointment is expected to enhance the commission’s role in upholding educational standards and addressing issues in the state’s private education sector.

The APPEIRC, established in 2017, is a statutory body dedicated to regulating private educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh.

Headed by the Governor, the commission ensures compliance with academic norms in areas such as admissions, teaching, research, examinations, and grievance redressal.

With Dr. Aniya’s induction, the commission aims to reinforce transparency, accountability, and quality across the private education landscape in alignment with national education policies.