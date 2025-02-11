Devi Dadda has made history as the first kayaker from Arunachal Pradesh to win a national-level medal, securing bronze in the Kayak Cross event at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

On her return, the Dadda Welfare Society (DWS) welcomed her at Hollongi Airport, celebrating a milestone for the state’s emerging water sports scene.

Speaking to the media, Devi shared her ambition to compete at the Olympic level but acknowledged the challenges ahead. "Kayaking is a very new sport in our state. However, we have huge opportunities as our people are accustomed to turbulent water sources. The only concern is the training and expenses for the equipment" she said, urging young athletes, especially women, to take up sports.

She credited her success to Vijay Sonam, whom she called her "Godfather" for his guidance and financial support, along with backing from the DWS, her family, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), and sports organisations.

Abraham K Techi, Chef de Mission for Arunachal Pradesh, praised Devi’s potential, stating that with proper training and support, she could represent India on the Olympic stage. He highlighted the financial struggles athletes from humble backgrounds face and called for greater investment in sports infrastructure.

DWS General Secretary Fedang Dadda hailed Devi’s win as a landmark moment for the community and thanked the government and sports bodies for their role in her journey.