Indra Mallo, the Arunachal Pradesh's first woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been empanelled as an Additional Secretary Equivalent in Central government. This remarkable achievement highlights her exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service.

A 1999 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra Cadre, Mallo’s distinguished career is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and determination. Her inspiring journey serves as a beacon of women empowerment, resonating with the principles of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and motivating young women to aspire for excellence in public service.

Her success has been widely celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh, with citizens expressing their pride and extending their best wishes for her future endeavors. Many see her historic achievement as a source of encouragement for the youth, particularly young women, to overcome societal barriers and contribute meaningfully to the nation.