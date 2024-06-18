In Arunachal Pradesh, Dasanglu Pul, the newly appointed Minister for Science & Technology and Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC), conducted her inaugural coordination meeting today. This marks a historic moment as Dasanglu Pul becomes the first woman minister in the Khandu government to helm the Science & Technology portfolio.

The coordination meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Old Planning Building, Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, brought together top officials, scientists, and engineers from APSAC. Secretary of Science & Technology, Repo Ronya, IAS, welcomed Minister Dasanglu Pul and provided an overview of APSAC's pivotal role in the state's developmental initiatives.

Dr. H Dutta, Director of APSAC, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the organizational structure, completed and ongoing projects, achievements, infrastructure, and services offered to various departments. Emphasizing the utilization of space technology, Dr. Dutta highlighted the importance of APSAC's database in driving the state's planning and development activities forward.

Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed her admiration for the ongoing efforts of APSAC and encouraged the efficient utilization of maps and thematic data for strategic planning across the state.