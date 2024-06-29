Dasanglu Pul, appointed as the first woman minister in the Khandu government of Arunachal Pradesh, received a heartfelt welcome in her native district of Anjaw, which borders Myanmar and China. The district administration, led by DC Talo Jerang, along with PRI members, district BJP leaders, officers, officials, and various community leaders, gathered to celebrate her historic appointment.

The warm reception included enthusiastic participation from students of VKV Amliang, who greeted Dasanglu Pul despite heavy rain along her route. Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged their spirited welcome.

Highlighting the occasion, a tree plantation drive was organized at Government Middle School Khupa by the BJP Kishan Morcha Anjaw unit, commemorating the death anniversary of Shyam Prasad Mukherjee.