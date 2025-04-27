Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and Arunachal Pradesh’s FTII Northeast campus at Jote have officially been granted Deemed University status under the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, marking a monumental development for Indian cinema education.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the new status for opening a world of opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and students in the Northeast. The move will enable these institutes to offer UGC-recognized degrees, including Master’s programs. Students will also soon have access to PhD and research programs, expanding their academic horizons.

A key feature of the achievement is the introduction of credit transfer and exchange programs with national and global universities, providing students with global exposure and learning opportunities.

In addition, students will now be eligible for higher education, academic posts, loans, and subsidies, further empowering them in their academic and professional pursuits.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, undergraduate programs will also be introduced at the Jote campus, reinforcing the region’s central role in the future of cinematic education in India.

Big News for Aspiring Filmmakers!



Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), including our FTII Northeast campus at Jote, have officially been granted Deemed University status under the UGC Act, 1956!



This major milestone… pic.twitter.com/ZMv1Mi1wd0 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 27, 2025

CM Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm for the development, stating, "The future of Indian cinema education just got brighter — and the Northeast is now at the heart of this cinematic revolution."

The grant of Deemed University status is a significant step toward elevating the standard of film education and reinforcing the Northeast’s growing importance as a hub for creative industries.