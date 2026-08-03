Arunachal’s Glaw Lake becomes India’s 101st Ramsar site, state’s first

Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh has been designated as India’s 101st Ramsar site, marking a major milestone for wetland conservation and making it the first wetland in the state to receive the international recognition.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the development on Monday, describing the designation as a significant step towards strengthening biodiversity conservation, water security, climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods.

“Delighted to announce Glaw Lake as Arunachal Pradesh’s first Ramsar Site — a significant milestone for biodiversity, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Located in the Eastern Himalayas, Glaw Lake is a pristine freshwater ecosystem and an important biodiversity hotspot. The lake is fed by perennial mountain streams and is surrounded by dense vegetation.

More than 150 species of trees and 49 species of orchids have been recorded within the wetland and its surrounding catchment area, underlining its ecological significance.

The Ramsar designation is expected to strengthen conservation efforts and promote the sustainable management of the lake while safeguarding the ecosystem and the livelihoods of communities dependent on it.

“Every new Ramsar Site strengthens our resolve to protect nature while securing the future of communities that depend on these invaluable ecosystems,” the Union minister said.

Ramsar sites are wetlands recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, a global environmental treaty adopted in 1971 to conserve wetlands and promote their sustainable use.

The convention seeks to prevent the loss of wetlands and ensure the conservation and wise management of existing wetland ecosystems. Countries that designate wetlands as Ramsar sites are expected to establish and oversee management frameworks for their long-term protection.

With Glaw Lake receiving the recognition, Arunachal Pradesh has joined the growing list of Indian states and Union Territories with wetlands recognised for their ecological and environmental importance.