The 2nd Siang Biodiversity Meet is underway in Gobuk village, in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district from May 18 to 24. The event will bring together 25 participants from across the country, offering an immersive experience of the region’s extraordinary forests, biodiversity, and also the traditional cuisine and culture of the Adi community.

The Titli Trust, supported by the Royal Enfield Social Mission, has since March 2022, been implementing a conservation and nature-linked livelihoods program in the region in collaboration with local organisations - EpumSirum and the Gobuk Welfare Society, and volunteer support from the Green Hub x Royal Enfield Responsible Tourism Fellows.

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation said, "At Royal Enfield, our Social Mission is rooted in enabling journeys of exploration that are also journeys of purpose. The partnership with Titli Trust in support of the community-led efforts in Gobuk is a powerful example of how conservation and livelihoods can go hand in hand. By supporting initiatives like this, we hope to support local communities to strengthen nature-linked enterprises, preserve natural heritage, and foster meaningful connections between travellers and the landscapes they traverse.”

“The Gobuk village’s focus on conserving their own forests and biodiversity, their support to scientific research leading to many new discoveries and their promotion of responsible, nature-linked tourism in the Upper Siang region is showcasing a new model of linking conservation and livelihoods for the Adi tribe in this remote, but pristine landscape in Arunachal Pradesh," says Sanjay Sondhi, Founder Trustee, Titli Trust.

Extensive biodiversity surveys in the Upper Siang landscape have recorded over 200 bird species, 300 butterflies, and more than 750 species of moths, with various species of cicadas, dragonflies, and damselflies.

A collaboration with the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, led to the identification of ten moth species previously unrecorded in India-published in the Journal of Tropical Lepidoptera Research in 2024.

A second scientific paper, detailing an additional 10 new moth records for India, has just been published in the the international peer-reviewed Journal of Tropical Lepidoptera Research reinforcing Gobuk’s status as a biological treasure trove. Tropical Lepidoptera Research is a full-color journal published twice a year by the Association for Tropical Lepidoptera at McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, Florida Museum of Natural History, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

These moths, Melleaatristrigulalis, Rotunda rotundapex, Psilalcisinoueorum, Garudinialatana, Teulisnamaculata, Sesapahonbaensis, Ovipennismilani, Nudinaankistro, Nudina Witti, Lymantria hauensteiniand Hepsideralignea, are reported from India for the first time. Of these records, two genera, Rotunda Wang, X. &Zolotuhin, 2015and NudinaStaudinger, 1887 are reported from India for the first time. This publication follows an earlier paper published in 2024, listing 10 new moth records from India, reinforcing Gobuk and Upper Siang as a biodiversity hotspot in Arunachal Pradesh.

Butterfly enthusiasts will find special interest in rare and regionally endemic species such as the Dark Freak, False Tibetan Cupid, Blue-bordered Sergeant, Elusive Prince, Brown Gorgon, Yellow Gorgon, Margined Lineblue, and Khaki Silverline.

Following the successful inaugural edition of the Siang Biodiversity Meet in May 2024, this year’s edition continues to support locally-run homestays and encourage conservation stewardship among the local community. Event highlights include guided butterfly and moth-watching sessions to spot rare species like the endemic Dark Freak, explorations of new nature trails such as the MiineTarning Trail, and opportunities to experience the traditional culture and cuisine of the Adi tribe.

One of the key highlights include Super Meimei Adventures, offering participants a full-day immersive walk with local women and educators, combining nature exploration with cultural learning.

The Arunachal Pradesh government and the Adi community acknowledged Gobuk’s pioneering efforts and conservation journey which is still in its early stage.